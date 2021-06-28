Four New COVID Variants on Watchlist Apart From Delta Plus: Report

The recent decision by the Centre to term Delta Plus, a mutation of the Delta COVID-19 variant, has put several other emerging variants of the virus on the watchlist.

The Delta Plus mutation became of particular concern due to the nature of the mutation, K417N. This mutation was earlier seen in the Beta variant found in South Africa and trials and studies show that vaccines have not worked well against the Beta variant.

Apart from the Delta Plus variant, four more variants which are emerging have caught health experts’ eye. The variants include B.1.617.3, a relative of the Delta variant; B.11.318, which has 14 mutations; Lambda, a variant identified by Public Health England and has been classified as a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization; and Kappa or B.1.617.1.

How concerning are these new variants of the virus?