Assam: AASU's Samujjal, ULFA's Anup Chetia in List of Potential Pegasus Targets

Advisor to the All Assam Students Union (AASU) Samujjal Bhattacharjee and United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) leader Anup Chetia were identified as potential targets of Israeli Israeli spyware, Pegasus.
(Photo: The Quint)
Advisor to the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Samujjal Bhattacharjee and United Liberation Front of Assam's (ULFA) pro-talks leader Anup Chetia were identified as potential targets of Israeli spyware Pegasus.
As per the report by The Wire, a technical examination of a phone’s data is imperative to establish if these numbers were surveilled.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 16 July, 2019, had reconstituted a ‘high-level committee’ for the implementation of Clause 6, a salient section of the Assam Accord.
This move gained significance amid the Narendra Modi government's plan to amend the Citizenship Act (CAA), making it easier for Bangladeshi Hindu migrants settled in Assam to be granted citizenship.
With the country already demonstrating against the CAA, the reconstitution of the committee also led to dissent in state.
Chetia was identified as a possible target for surveillance during the latter part of 2018, The Wire reported.
As the general secretary of the ULFA (Progressive), Chetia had take an important role in ULFA’s peace talks with the MHA in May 2018 and demanded the elimination of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, rallying for the law to be dropped in the state.
It is not yet clear why these two numbers attracted the attention of the operator of the spyware, The Wire reported.
(Based on a report by The Wire)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined