Six Senior Officials of Seed Giant Monsato Potential Pegasus Targets: Report

Phone numbers of six senior officials from seed giant Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) Pvt. Lt and Monsanto India were selected as possible targets for Pegasus surveillance, The Wire reported.

Mahyco Monsanto Biotech is a joint venture between Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Ltd and Monsanto Investment India Pvt Ltd. Monsanto sells its patented and Bollgard II Bt cotton seed technologies to seed companies which then sell Bt seeds to farmers.

In 2018, the BJP government in Maharashtra had set up an SIT to investigate into the role of these companies that were suspected of selling unapproved Bt cotton seeds with a Herbicide Tolerant (HT) transgenic gene in certain cotton-growing districts of Maharashtra, and parts of Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka.