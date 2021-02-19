Unnao Murder: Two Arrested, Accused ‘Was in Love’ With Victim

Two people including a minor on Friday, 19 February, were arrested for allegedly killing two girls by poisoning them in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, a case which the police said is a “fallout of a one-sided love affair.”
The police said that the accused gave the girls pesticide to drink along with water, after one of them had rejected his proposal and his demand for her phone number.
The third girl was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but is presently “stable”.
According to PTI, during the interrogation, Vinay Kumar told the police that he owned a piece of agricultural land at Baburaha village, near which the three girls were found on Wednesday night.
Vinay reportedly befriended the girl during the lockdown and the two used to meet in the fields to talk. He reportedly confessed his love but the girl refused.
When the three girls reportedly asked for water after having snacks, the accused gave them the water mixed with pesticide.
According to ANI, Vinay told the police that he tried to stop two girls from drinking and panicked and fled the spot after they fainted.
The police have charged the accused with Sections 302 (murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.
The arrests come the day the two deceased girls were creamated by the family. The third girl, who has been critical since the incident is responding to treatment, the hospital said on Friday.
Published: 19 Feb 2021,09:58 PM IST