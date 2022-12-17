Activist Khalid Beydoun Responds to His Twitter Account Being Withheld in India

The Twitter account of activist Khalid Beydoun, a strong critic of the Modi government, has been withheld in India.
(Photo: The Quint)
After his Twitter account was withheld in India "in response to a legal demand", activist and columnist Khalid Beydoun, on Saturday, 17 December, took to Instagram to write, "As a constitutional law professor, free speech and fighting authoritarianism hit close to home on a number of fronts. If the BJP and Hindutva zealots think they can cancel me, they’re wrong, I’ll only get stronger."
Beydoun's Twitter account was reportedly withheld on 13 December.
A strong critic of the Narendra Modi administration, the activist has often spoken against the BJP-led Indian government.
This is how Beydoun's account looks when opened by users in India.
And this is Beydoun's full response on Instagram to his account being withheld.
Beydoun is a law professor in the United States of America. Apart from teaching at Wayne State University Law School, his LinkedIn profile describes him as an Affiliated Faculty with the University of California, Berkeley's Islamophobia Research & Documentation Project (IRDP).
A line from the promotional description of the upcoming book reads, "Whether imposed by way of hijab bans in France, state-sponsored hate speech and violence in India, or the network of concentration camps in China, Islamophobia unravels into distinct systems of demonization and oppression across the post-9/11 geopolitical landscape. Lucid and poignant, The New Crusades reveals that Islamophobia is not only a worldwide phenomenon—it stands as one of the world's last bastions of acceptable hate."
Beydoun has also written for publications such as Washington Post and CNN in the past.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)