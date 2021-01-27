Twitter Suspends Over 550 Accounts After R-Day Violence in Delhi

"We are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant, and strongly encourage those on the service to report anything they believe is in violation of the rules," the spokesperson added, ANI reported.

The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on Tuesday was supposed to be a peaceful show of strength by the farmers, however, clashes broke out in several parts of the capital, including Red Fort and ITO.

The Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence, saying that they will be arrested soon. Over 300 policemen were injured on Tuesday, the force said, adding that 22 FIRs have been filed so far. A protesting farmer also died near the ITO metro station after his tractor overturned.