Red Fort: In Video, Cops Jump Into Pit to Escape Agitating Farmers

A shocking video of protesting farmers clashing with the police, on Tuesday, 26 January, at the Red Forth complex, has emerged.
In the video, the protesters can be seen thrashing the police – many of who, in a bid to save themselves, jumped off the edge of a railing into a grassy pit below. However, some remained on the elevated platform and attempted to dodge the lathi charge.
It is a scene of utter chaos, with the police trying to escape the wrath of the protesting farmers. At some point towards the end of the video, the protesters can be seen breaking open a gate through which the police try to run out.
(Visuals may be disturbing to some viewers.)
The Delhi Police has claimed that at least 86 police personnel were injured after being allegedly attacked by agitating farmers in Delhi on Tuesday.
ITO, too, turned into a battleground on Tuesday with the police using tear gas on farmers and lathi-charging protesters amid clashes. Demonstrators were also seen driving their tractors towards the police.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Tuesday, called off the Kisan Republic Day Parade with immediate effect and appealed to all participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites.
