After Non-Compliance, Twitter Lost Intermediary Status: IT Min  

Prasad’s statement came hours after Twitter, in a first such case against it, was named in an FIR by the Ghaziabad Police accusing the social media platform of not deleting tweets with regard to an incident involving a 72-year-old Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi, being brutally thrashed in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

This gave rise to questions about the legal protection accorded to Twitter under Section 79 of the IT Act.

“There are numerous queries arising as to whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour provision. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the intermediary guidelines that came into effect from the 26th of May[sic],” RS Prasad wrote on Twitter.

A Twitter spokesperson on Wednesday said, "We are keeping the MeitY apprised of the progress at every step of the process. An interim Chief Compliance Officer has been retained and details will be shared with the Ministry soon. Twitter continues to make every effort to comply with the new guidelines."