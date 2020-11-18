Twitter Apologised in Writing for Showing Ladakh in China: Lekhi

Twitter had earlier tendered a verbal apology to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, chaired by Meenakshi Lekhi. The Quint Parliamentary panel’s chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday, 18 November, told PTI that Twitter has now apologised in writing for showing Ladakh in China. | (Photo: PTI) India Twitter had earlier tendered a verbal apology to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, chaired by Meenakshi Lekhi.

Parliamentary panel's chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday, 18 November, told PTI that Twitter has now apologised in writing for showing Ladakh in China. In October, Twitter had shown Leh, the headquarters and largest town of the Union Territory of Ladakh, as part of China during a live broadcast, causing the Government of India to express its disapproval of the "misrepresentation of the map of India".

“We have received an affidavit from Twitter where they have accepted their mistake of wrongly geo-tagging a part of Ladakh and showing it as part of China. They have informed that they will rectify it by 30 November,” Lekhi said, according to ANI.