US Cong Grills Facebook & Twitter on 2020 Elections & ‘Censorship’

Sushovan Sircar Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey testifiy before US Senate Judiciary Committee | (Image: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)

Two weeks since the US Presidential elections, the US Senate committee will once again grill Facebook and Twitter on their actions related to news, allegations of censorship and alleged anti-right wing bias. The hearing, conducted by the US Senate Judiciary Committee, headed by Republican senator Lindsey Graham, comes just three weeks after a four-hour long hearing of the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google conducted by the Senate Commerce Committee.

Tuesday’s hearing, titled “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election”, will seek to review Facebook and Twitter’s handling of the US elections. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey were subpoenaed in October for this hearing. The Committee, comprising 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats, also has Vice President-elect Kamal Harris.

What Happened at the Previous Hearing?