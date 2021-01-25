Over 300 Twitter Handles from Pak to Disrupt Farmers’ Rally: Cops

With a motive to disrupt the tractor rally that is going to take place on Republic Day in the national capital, over 300 Twitter handles have been traced to Pakistan, Delhi Police claimed on Sunday, 24 January, reported PTI.

The rally is said to take place amid tight security on Tuesday, 26 January, after the Republic Day celebrations get over, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), told PTI.

He further added that between 13-18 January, over 300 Twitter handles have been generated in order to disrupt the tractor rally. Other agencies have also reported the move to mislead people. “It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over," Pathak said at a press conference, according to PTI.