Twitter Drops Blue Tick from VP Naidu’s Account, Restores Later

Twitter on Saturday, 5 June, removed the blue tick badge from the personal handle of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, before restoring it.

"The personal account of Venkaiah Naidu was inactive for six months and the blue badge has gone," an official from the vice president's office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, before it was restored.

The last tweet from Naidu's personal account was posted on 23 July 2020. Meanwhile, the vice president's official account is active and tweets regularly.

Meanwhile, a Twitter spokesperson told ANI that the said account has been inactive since July 2020 and as per the social media giant’s verification policy, “Twitter may remove blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive. The badge has been restored.”

Further, the accounts of some of the prominent leaders of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which were reportedly verified before, do not hold the “verified” badge anymore. These include Mohan Bhagwat, Suresh Joshi, Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal and Arun Kumar.