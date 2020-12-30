TRP Scam: 14-Day Judicial Custody for Ex-CEO BARC Partho Dasgupta

A Mumbai court on Wednesday, 30 December, placed Partho Dasgupta in 14-day judicial custody, reported PTI.

Dasgupta is the former CEO of rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) who has been accused and arrested in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.

Dasgupta has also filed a bail application before the court after his police custody ended.

Kamlesh Ghumre, Dasgupta’s lawyer argued that while he was CEO of the BARC, there was a hierarchically superior board of directors and a disciplinary committee.

The lawyer said Dasgupta was not the "whole and sole of the BARC," PTI quoted, adding that he could not have manipulated the rating system.

The court is scheduled to hear the bail plea on 1 January 2021.