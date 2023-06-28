Tripura: Chariot Catches Fire During Rath Yatra; 6 Dead, 18 Injured

Police said that thousands of people were pulling the chariot, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133-kw overhead cable.
Six people died and 15 others were injured after a chariot caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday, 28 June, police said.
The incident took place around 4:30 pm in Kumarghat area during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival of Lord Jagannath. Police said that thousands of people were pulling the chariot, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133-kw overhead cable.
Six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries, Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told news agency PTI. The injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he added. Their conditions is stated to be critical.
Tripura Cheif Minister Dr Manik Saha tweeted, "In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish
the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time."
