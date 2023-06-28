Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tripura: Chariot Catches Fire During Rath Yatra; 6 Dead, 18 Injured

Tripura: Chariot Catches Fire During Rath Yatra; 6 Dead, 18 Injured

Police said many people were pulling the chariot when it came in contact with a 133-kw overhead cable.
The Quint
India
Published:

Police said that thousands of people were pulling the chariot, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133-kw overhead cable.

|
(Photo: PTI)
)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Police said that thousands of people were pulling the chariot, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133-kw overhead cable.</p></div>

Six people died and 15 others were injured after a chariot caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday, 28 June, police said.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm in Kumarghat area during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival of Lord Jagannath. Police said that thousands of people were pulling the chariot, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133-kw overhead cable.

Six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries, Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told news agency PTI. The injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he added. Their conditions is stated to be critical.

Tripura Cheif Minister Dr Manik Saha tweeted, "In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish
the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time."

Also ReadBJP 2.0 in Tripura: CM Manik Saha & Co Mustn’t Let Factional Politics Deter Them

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT