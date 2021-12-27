The Quint's Tridip K Mandal Wins Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award

The Quint's Tridip K Mandal has been awarded with a Ramnath Goenka award in the Uncovering India Invisible category (Broadcast Media) for his documentary, 'Diaries From the Detention Camps of Assam'.

Mandal's story, shot in September 2019, soon after the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was announced, follows the plight of people held at the Goalpara detention camp in Assam on suspicion of being illegal immigrants.

Mandal met with detainees and their families to understand and tell the story of what really goes on inside a detention camp.

"It’s not a story I have reported on, it’s a story that I have actually lived. Even my family members are out of Assam NRC and the burden of proving our Indian citizenship is still on us. So is the fear of detention camps in the state of Assam," Mandal says about his story.

