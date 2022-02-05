Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida, J&K After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 9:45 am.
The Quint
India
Published:

Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Noida and nearby cities on the morning of Saturday, 5 February, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

| (Photo: iStock)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Noida and nearby cities on the morning of Saturday, 5 February, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.</p></div>

Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Noida, and nearby cities on the morning of Saturday, 5 February, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 9:45 am, and had a depth of 181 km.

No damage to property or life was reported due to the earthquake.

Also ReadJournalist Fahad Shah Arrested in J&K for ‘Anti-National’ Social Media Posts

Meanwhile, several netizens from Kashmir, Delhi, and surrounding cities took to Twitter to share their experience of the earthquake.

Also ReadDelhi’s Unauthorised Colonies: An Issue Only for the Election Season?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT