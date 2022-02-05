Journalist Arrested in J&K for Sharing ‘Anti-National’ Content on Social Media

Journalist Fahad Shah was arrested on Friday, 4 February for allegedly sharing social media posts with "anti-national" content with "criminal intention" that aimed to disturb law and order, said the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police.

His posts allegedly glorified terrorist activities, causing a "dent to the image" of law-enforcement agencies, and caused "ill-will and disaffection" against the country," the police claimed, reported The Indian Express.

Fahad Shah is the editor-in-chief of online news portal The Kashmir Walla and was arrested after the police registered a case against him in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.