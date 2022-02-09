Young Trekker Stranded on Kerala Hill for 45 Hours Rescued by Indian Army

A 23-year-old youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad, Kerala, was rescued by teams of the Indian Army on Wednesday, 9 February.

A native of Cherad in Malampuzha, R Babu had been stuck inside a small cavity on the side of a steep hill for 45 hours before he was rescued. He has reportedly sustained minor injury on his knee.

Teams of the Indian Army were engaged in the rescue operations after being mobilised overnight, in order to bring the trekker back to safety.

According to The News Minute, a team of 75 persons was involved in the rescue operations. This included three army units, air force personnel, and 20 officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), led by Colonel Sekhar Athri.