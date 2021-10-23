Uttarakhand Rains: 12 Trekkers From 2 Teams Found Dead, Total Deaths at 68

Two more members of the 11-strong trekking team which had gone missing on a trek to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh via Harsil in Uttarakhand have been found dead, taking the death toll to seven, news agency PTI reported on Friday, 23 October.

Meanwhile, two members of the team had been found and rescued on Thursday.

A search is underway for the remaining members, officials said.

Two trekking groups had gone missing in October in Harsil and near Lamkhaga Pass.

“The bodies of seven trekkers have been recovered. Two have been rescued and two remain missing out of a group of 11 trekkers which had gone missing in Harsil. Five more bodies of trekkers from another group of 11 trekkers which went missing near Lamkhaga Pass have also been retrieved,” Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI.