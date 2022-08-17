'Now They Will Salute Me': 9 Trans Persons To Join Chhattisgarh Spl Police Force

"For many years, I was known by various slurs. Today, I am a cop,'' said 24-year-old Divya Nishad, a transgender woman, who is all set to join Chhattisgarh police force soon.

Divya is among the nine people from the community to be inducted into the Bastar Fighters – a special unit of Chhattisgarh Police formed to operate in Maoist-prone Bastar division.

Including the recent nine inductees, Chhattisgarh now has 22 trans persons in its police forces.