‘I’ve Never Been Prouder’: Khaled Hosseini on Daughter Coming Out as Transgender

“Yesterday, my twenty-one year old daughter Haris came out to the world as transgender. I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times,” Hosseini wrote.

He added, “Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking—emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically—but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom.”

With the note, he shared two monochromatic photos- a recent picture of his daughter Haris and one of the duo from when she was a child.