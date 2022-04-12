Train Runs Over 7 Passengers Who Got Down From Coach in Andhra Pradesh

The police stated that the Konark Express was coming from the opposite direction and ran over the seven people.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Seven people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a Kolkata-bound Konark Express ran over them near Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Monday, 11 April. The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.
According to a release from Chief Minister's Office the deceased were passengers of Secunderabad-Guwahati superfast express. They reportedly got down when their train stopped due to a technical glitch.
According to a report in India Today, the said passengers stopped Guwahati express by pulling its chain after they witnessed smoke emanating from it.
Two of the deceased have been reportedly identified as natives of Assam. Police investigation is underway to identify the other deceased persons.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has since expressed grief and concern over passengers being killed after the Konark train ran over the passengers at Batuwa in G. Sigadam zone of Srikakulam district. Officials have been directed to take stock of the situation to provide highest possible aid to the injured, said a statement from CM Jagan's office.
He is personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations that are being carried out.
(With inputs from India Today.)
