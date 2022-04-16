Local Train Schedules Affected Following Derailment of Train in Mumbai

Sutar told, on Saturday morning, that two of the three derailed coaches have been rerailed, while the work was going on the final one and was expected to be completed by noon.

"Down and up local lines are functional and services are underway. We expect to clear up the through-line within an hour. Down through-line will take some more time to be restored, " Anil Kr Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway told news agency ANI.

He added that some services will have to be terminated in Mulund and passengers will have to move by road.