Local Train Schedules Affected Following Derailment of Train in Mumbai

While the railways carry out the restoration work, the fast line traffic in the city will be diverted to the slow corridor.
(Photo: Twitter/Screenshot)
Three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed on Friday, 15 April, when two long-distance trains reportedly came on the same track and hit each other at a crossing between Dadar and Matunga in Mumbai.
While the railways carry out the restoration work, the fast line traffic in the city will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga, Central Railways said.
Some other trains were cancelled or rescheduled.
The incident involved the Puducherry Express and Gadag Express, Central Railway (CR) chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar told news agency IANS. Both the trains were cancelled and passengers were asked to claim refunds.
No casualty has been reported in the accident, however, there was damage to the electric line and poles.
Sutar told, on Saturday morning, that two of the three derailed coaches have been rerailed, while the work was going on the final one and was expected to be completed by noon.
"Down and up local lines are functional and services are underway. We expect to clear up the through-line within an hour. Down through-line will take some more time to be restored, " Anil Kr Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway told news agency ANI.
He added that some services will have to be terminated in Mulund and passengers will have to move by road.
