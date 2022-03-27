Trade Unions Call For Strike, Bank Services Likely to Affected on 28-29 March

The State Bank of India has issued a statement informing customers that banking services may be impacted on these days.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The strike notices have been given by unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, insurance as well.

This decision to call was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on March 22, 2022.