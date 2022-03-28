Bharat Bandh Called by Trade Unions Begins, Strike To Continue on 29 March

A nationwide two-day strike by central trade unions to protest against the central government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies" that affect workers began on Monday, 28 March.

This decision was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on 22 March 2022.

This includes the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).