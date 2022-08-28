Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201924 on Board Tractor-Trolley Fall into Garra River; Rescue Operation Underway

24 on Board Tractor-Trolley Fall into Garra River; Rescue Operation Underway

There were total 24 people on board. 13 people have come out of the river safely, the search is on for 11 others
PTI
India
Published:

Image of rescue operation used for representation purpose.

|

Photo: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image of rescue operation used for representation purpose.</p></div>

Twenty-four people riding on a tractor-trolley fell into the Garra river after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell off the bridge on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Pali police station area on Saturday.

Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said the people of Begrajpur village of the district had gone to Pali town to sell their farm produce. They were returning to the village when at around 11 am their tractor lost control and fell into the Garra river from a bridge near Pali.

There were total 24 people on board. While 13 people have come out of the river safely, the search is on for 11 others, he said.

Divers and officers of police administration are present on the spot. Search and rescue operations are underway, officials added.

Also ReadKolaghat Bridge Collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT