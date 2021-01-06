Four Workers Killed Due to Toxic Gas Leak in Rourkela Steel Plant 

According to sources, the incident took place in the morning when a total of 10 workers were on duty at the unit.

The four were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Ispat General Hospital (IGH). The deceased are identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (55), Rabindra Sahu (59), Abhimanyu Sah (33) and Brahmananda Panda (51).

Meanwhile, a high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the mishap. The plant is functioning normally, informed official sources.