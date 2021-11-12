Top Maoist Leaders Kishan Da & Wife Sheela Marandi Arrested: Jharkhand Police

Kishan Da was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head and is said to be among the top rung leaders of the rebel outfit. He had played a major role in the formation of the Maoist outfit CPI (Maoist).

Bose used to head the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) before it merged with the CPI-ML (People’s War) to form the CPI (Maoist) in 2004.

Marandi was reportedly the only woman member of the decision-making body central committee (CC) of the CPI (Maoist).