Top Maoist Leaders Kishan Da & Wife Sheela Marandi Arrested: Jharkhand Police

Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, along with his wife Sheela Marandi were arrested by Jharkhand Police on Thursday, 11 November, sources have told The Quint.
Kishan Da was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head and is said to be among the top rung leaders of the rebel outfit. He had played a major role in the formation of the Maoist outfit CPI (Maoist).
Bose used to head the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) before it merged with the CPI-ML (People’s War) to form the CPI (Maoist) in 2004.
Marandi was reportedly the only woman member of the decision-making body central committee (CC) of the CPI (Maoist).
Prashanth is believed to be an active member of the central committee, Politburo, Central Military Commission. He is also working as the secretary of Eastern Regional Bureau of the Maoists party.
75-year-old Bose was reportedly unwell and was believed to be operating from the forests of Saranda in Jharkhand.
His wife Sheela had earlier been booked in 2006 in Odisha but was released from the Rourkela prison in 2016.
Sheela, who is known by various names in central India, reunited with the party and was overseeing the women's wing of the party.
