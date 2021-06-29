Top LeT Commander Killed in an Encounter in Srinagar’s Parimpora

(Photo: PTI)
The Kashmir Zone Police on Monday, 28 June, said that the police and security forces had launched an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar. Nadeem Abrar, identified as a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, was reported arrested in the encounter that took place in Srinagar's Malhoora Parimpora region.
Abrar was reportedly a top commander of the terrorist outfit LeT, and had been involved in several killings of security officials and civilians previously.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar hailed the LeT militant's detainment as a "Big success."
Abrar, who was questioned following his arrest, revealed that he had kept an AK-47 rifle in a house. When a search party went to the house to recover the weapon, an accomplice of Abrar's present inside the house shot at the group, IGP Kashmir told news agency ANI.
Three members of the security force – an assistant commandant, a sub-inspector and a jawan of the CRPF were reportedly injured in the encounter.
The police and security forces are conducting a search operation in the area, which is still underway.
The encounter comes two days after two low-intensity explosions occurred in the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu – an incident wherein drone employment was suspected.
Hours after two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday, 27 June, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that it is suspected that a drone was used to drop the payload (explosive material), reported news agency ANI.
The IAF reported that the blasts had caused no major damage. One of the explosions slightly impaired the roof of a building, while the other explosion took place in an open area. No equipment was reported damaged.
While speaking to ANI, DGP Dilbag Singh also said that in another incident, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 5-6 kg was recovered by the Jammu police. He said this was received by an Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit operative and was to be planted at some crowded place.
"Drones with payload were used in both the blasts at Jammu airfield. Another crude bomb was found by the Jammu police. This IED was received by a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and was to be planted at some crowded place," Singh told NDTV.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
