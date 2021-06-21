Top LeT Terrorist, 2 Others Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Sopore

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that started on Saturday night, 19 June, between terrorists and security forces at Gund Brath area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday, 21 June.

Mudasir Pandit, one among those killed, was a top commander of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, and had been involved in civilian killings and attacks on security forces.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors, and two civilians recently, and other terror crimes got killed in Sopore encounter," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying.