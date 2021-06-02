BJP Leader Rakesh Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kashmir’s Tral

Pandit was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, Kashmir Inspector-General Vijay Kumar told ANI.
BJP leader and Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandit Somnath. | (Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
BJP leader and Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandit Somnath.

BJP leader and Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandit was on Wednesday, 2 June, evening shot by three unidentified terrorists outside his house in Tral of South Kashmir, reports ANI.

Pandit was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, Kashmir Inspector-General Vijay Kumar told ANI.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway, he added.

According to Kumar, Pandit had been provided with two PSOs as well as a secure hotel accommodation in Srinagar, but had gone to Tral by himself.

(With inputs from ANI.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with details.)

