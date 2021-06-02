BJP Leader Rakesh Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kashmir’s Tral

BJP leader and Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandit was on Wednesday, 2 June, evening shot by three unidentified terrorists outside his house in Tral of South Kashmir, reports ANI.
The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway, he added.
According to Kumar, Pandit had been provided with two PSOs as well as a secure hotel accommodation in Srinagar, but had gone to Tral by himself.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with details.)
