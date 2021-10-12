3 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

Terrorist responsible for the killing of a street hawker was among the three LeT terrorists gunned down in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday. Image used for representational purposes.
Three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter that started between militants and security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening, 11 October.
The firefight between militants and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information.
In the past few days violence has seen many civilians being targeted. Virinder Paswan, a golgappa seller from Bihar was killed by terrorists on 5 October besides noted Kashmiri Chemist ML Bindroo and Mohamamd Shafi, a civilian from Bandipore.
On 7 October, terrorists killed Supinder Kaur, Principal, and Deepak Chand, teacher, at a government school in Srinagar.
