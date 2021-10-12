3 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

The firefight between militants and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information.

In the past few days violence has seen many civilians being targeted. Virinder Paswan, a golgappa seller from Bihar was killed by terrorists on 5 October besides noted Kashmiri Chemist ML Bindroo and Mohamamd Shafi, a civilian from Bandipore.

On 7 October, terrorists killed Supinder Kaur, Principal, and Deepak Chand, teacher, at a government school in Srinagar.