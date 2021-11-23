Tomato Prices Reach Unprecedented High, Twitterati Calls It 'New Petrol'

Tomato prices are seeing an unprecedented rise. Image used for representative purposes.
Tomato prices are seeing an unprecedented rise in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, as the vegetable, which is ordinarily sold for Rs 20 per kilo, is now being retailed for over Rs 100 a kilo.
As per reports, the ascent in prices can be attributed to the rain and floods that have lashed these regions of the country.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "The situation that Modi-ji has created for the country — Section 144 has been imposed on tomato and onion in the kitchen... Capsicum is Rs 100-120 a kilo, even onions are Rs 50 a kg," NDTV quoted.
Some internet users compared tomato prices to the hikes in prices of petrol and diesel, calling it the 'new petrol', while some criticised the central government for the rise.