'TN Opposes Tata INO': CM Stalin Writes PM Modi Citing Environmental Concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 14 March, urging him to shelve the India-based Nutrino Observatory (INO) project in Tamil Nadu's Theni.

Citing environmental concerns, Stalin said the proposed project may damage the local ecosystem and tiger population in the area.

The site earmarked for the project is in Pottipuram village in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, about 4.9 kilometers from Mathikettan-Periyar tiger corridor and falls within the Bodi Hills West Reserve Forest, the CM's letter read.

"This request was made in the larger interest of conservation of the rich wildlife and biodiversity of the region, as the project would cause irreversible damage to the fragile and sensitive eco system," the letter read.