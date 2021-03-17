Ambani Case Row: Param Bir Singh Removed As Mumbai Police Chief

The development comes amid the Thackeray government facing rising pressure from the BJP-led Opposition in the state over Vaze’s alleged links to the Shiv Sena and his proximity with Singh.

The Sena has been defending Vaze ever since he got embroiled in the controversy, following which leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had upped the ante against the MVA government in the state.

Several meetings were held in the past few days over the matter, with demands to remove Anil Deskhmukh as the Home Minister also on the rise.