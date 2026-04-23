Quint Digital Launches Time Out India & Announces First Time Out Market in Delhi

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Quint Digital Limited (QDL) today officially launches Time Out India, bringing the globally recognised brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city to one of the world’s most dynamic cultural markets.
Following the franchise agreement announced in May 2025, Time Out India debuts with dedicated platforms for Delhi and Mumbai, delivering trusted, first-hand recommendations across food and drink, arts and culture, film, entertainment and events. Written and curated by local expert journalists, Time Out India connects residents and visitors alike with the very best experiences across India’s leading cities.
Part of Time Out’s global network spanning more than 350 cities in over 50 countries, the platform combines authoritative editorial curation with a multi-channel presence across digital, social and video – creating a powerful destination for audiences seeking meaningful city discovery and for brands looking to connect with an engaged, experience-led community.
As part of the broader partnership between QDL and Time Out Group plc, QDL will also bring the first Time Out Market to India, with a flagship location opening at Worldmark Aerocity, New Delhi, in the second half of 2026.
Spread across approximately 24,500 sq ft, Time Out Market Delhi will bring together 11 curated kitchens and two full-service bars alongside a live performance stage and private events space, offering seating for around 500 guests. True to the globally successful Time Out Market model, the venue will showcase the city’s most exciting chefs, restaurateurs, and cultural talent under one roof – combining trusted editorial curation with real-life experiences.
Located adjacent to Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Market is positioned to welcome both international travellers and Delhi’s vibrant urban community, becoming a landmark destination celebrating the very best of the capital’s food and culture.
Chris Ohlund, CEO of Time Out Group, added:
“We’re delighted to launch Time Out in India and announce the first Time Out Market in New Delhi, marking an important milestone in our partnership with Quint Digital. India’s vibrant cities, rich food culture and digitally engaged audience make it a natural home for the Time Out brand.
Together with The Quint, we look forward to bringing the Time Out Market concept to Delhi – showcasing the city’s best culinary and cultural talent and further expanding our unique Media and Market model in leading cities around the world.”
Ritu Kapur, Managing Director and CEO of QDL, said:
“The launch of Time Out India, with Time Out Delhi and Mumbai as dedicated recommendation hubs, is incredibly exciting. Delhi is also the perfect launchpad for the Time Out Market concept, which has been tested and perfected globally. We’re thrilled to bring it to India and put our own innovative twist on it.”
This partnership continues the strategy announced in 2025, under which QDL holds the option to explore additional Time Out Market opportunities across India, expanding the brand’s unique digital and real-life ecosystem into key cities across the country.
Raghav Bahl, Director and Promoter, said:
“This is a powerful extension of what we do at QDL — it adds India’s rapidly growing retail-led lifestyle and commerce segment to our footprint. Partnering with Time Out brings together our content, AI, and audience intelligence capabilities with their global expertise.”
Note: Please contact editorial@timeoutindia.com or pr@timeout.com for further information.
Quint Digital Limited (QDL) is India’s leading digital and media-tech, AI-focused company. QDL creates innovative ideas in the digital space with cutting-edge technology and engaging formats to propel meaningful change. QDL holds a significant minority stake in Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: “LEE”), a leading American media company that provides trusted local news and advertising services across 72 markets in 25 American states through nearly 350 digital platforms and print publications. QDL’s conglomerate offers various solutions ranging from news to tech innovations, recently strengthened by the acquisition of ListenFirst Media, a premium social media and digital analytics platform headquartered in New York, which enhances QDL’s capabilities in AI-driven audience insights and engagement strategies. Its flagship platform, The Quint, launched in 2015, delivers trusted, innovative journalism, while Quintype’s AI-powered editorial platform enables seamless content creation for over 300 publishers worldwide. QDL’s suite of brands also includes The News Minute, known for independent journalism from Southern India; Youth Ki Awaaz, a citizen media platform that amplifies the voices of India’s youth; and Kisan India, dedicated to comprehensive coverage of Indian agriculture. Quint Digital Limited is listed on the BSE Limited. Find out more on quintdigital.in.
Time Out Group is a global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the best of the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life. Expert journalists curate and create content about the best things to Do, See and Eat across over 350 cities in over 50 countries and across a unique multi-platform model spanning both digital and physical channels. Time Out Market is the world's first editorially curated food and cultural market, bringing a city's best chefs, restaurateurs and unique cultural experiences together under one roof. There are currently Markets in 12 cities including Lisbon, New York and Dubai, with several new locations expected to open in 2026 and beyond, in addition to a pipeline of further locations in advanced discussions. Time Out Group PLC, listed on AIM, is headquartered in London (UK).