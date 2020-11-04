3 More Rafale Jets to Reach Gujarat Today, No Stopover En Route

Three more Rafale fighter aircrafts will arrive at the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat from France on Wednesday, 4 November, as the air force prepares to form its first Rafale squadron at Ambala, said Hindustan Times (HT), citing officials familiar with the developments. The officials further informed HT that the jets will not have a stopover en route to India.

“They will be refueled by French and Indian tankers during the journey. The jets are expected to reach Ambala after a one-day break at Jamnagar.” Officials, according to HT.

According to HT, the IAF is expecting to receive three to four Rafale jets every two months, till all 36 are finally here. A team, led by a two-star officer, was in France in October to review the progress of the Rafale project.

BACKGROUND

The Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Western Air Command Air Marshal B Suresh welcomed the first five IAF Rafales which arrived at Air Force Station Ambala on Wednesday, 29 July. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had then taken to Twitter to congratulate the IAF and Dassault Aviation, and said that the IAF’s capability has gotten a “timely boost”. Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture.