Three Devotees Dead Due to Heat at Religious Festival in West Bengal

Joint Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Commissionerate, Dhrubajyoti Dey, said three persons were brought dead to a hospital after they fell seriously ill owing to the heat amid crowding during the 'Doi-Chirey Mela' at a temple on the banks of River Hooghly in Panihati.

A large number of people gather at Panihati every year on this day to mark the arrival of Shri Chaitanyadev from Puri on the way to his abode at Nabadwip.

Panihati Municipality Chairman Moloy Roy, however, claimed that four persons, including two women, had died.

A large police contingent is currently managing the crowd at the fair, Dey added.