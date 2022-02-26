Top Cop Brinda Wants to Bring Down Drug Cartels in Manipur by Winning the Polls

Thounaojam Brinda is being seen as someone undettered by candidates from bigger political parties.

Responding to questions on Amit Shah campaigning in the area, she said, "I take it as a compliment that the BJP's sitting minister needed the Union Home Minister to campaign against me. My fight is against the drug menace and corruption. As a cop, I was not able to do much for the people. I want to create an impact in the state assembly."

Shah was seen doing door to door campaign against Brinda in the Yaiskul Assembly seat in Imphal East, Manipur.

Brinda had accused the BJP-led government of being in nexus with a narcotics cartel.

The woman cop seems confident of victory. “Congress is a dying party in Manipur, tried and tested. The present MLA Thokchom Satyabrata Singh of BJP has not done much except for providing paper-thin blacktopping to the road. My challenge would be from the candidate from the Nationalist Peoples Party (NPP) rather than the BJP representation,” said Brinda.

She enjoys enormous support among the young population.

Brinda told The Indian Express that she wanted to achieve her political vision by empowering the youth and women, and ensuring equality for all, including the LGBT community.

Brinda has been compared with Irom Sharmila, the face of resistance in Manipur.