'They Burnt My Abbu Alive, Hope They're Punished’: Junaid's 12-year-old Daughter

But just a few meters away are the homes of Junaid and Nasir, which are replete with sounds of wailing women, inconsolable as they remember the two men.

Junaid and Nasir were allegedly killed by members of the Bajrang Dal as their vehicle was set on fire in Haryana’s Bhiwani, and their bodies reduced to bones.



Junaid, 32, was a labourer in the village and the father of 6 children, the eldest being 12 and the youngest just 6 months old.