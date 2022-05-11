'Lakshman Rekha To Be Respected': Kiren Rijiju After SC Order on Sedition Law

"We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws," he added.

Earlier, the Union minister had said, "PM Modi has asked to re-examine and re-consider the provision of the Sedition Law. PM urged to remove obsolete Sedition Law," adding that the government 'does not believe in misusing laws'.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala celebrated the apex court's decision saying that the "Supreme Court has sent a clear message."