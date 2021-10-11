The Resistance Front: The Invisible, LeT-Backed Outfit Terrorising Kashmir

The Resistance Front was born in the period immediately after the Government of India, led by Narendra Modi, revoked Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution.

Consequently, Jammu and Kashmir's autonomous status ended and the special rights and privileges that "permanent residents" enjoyed were also stripped away.

NIA officials say that the outfit is backed by LeT and was created by Pakistan.

"The TRF, which is an offshoot of LeT, has been created by Pakistan in an apparent bid to make terrorist groups in Kashmir look like indigenous ones. The group has been getting regular support from the neighbouring country," said officials in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ANI.

TRF's first known activity was a grenade attack on 12 October 2019 that injured eight civilians in Hari Singh High Street, a few metres away from Srinagar's city square, Lal Chowk, according to Scroll and Hindustan Times.

Following the attack, on the same day, TRF declared its existence and arrival on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

In a statement, it claimed responsibility for the grenade attack, which it believed to be "the inception of indigenous resistance of Kashmir to flush out the occupational Indian regime", reported SATP.