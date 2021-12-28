The Quint Wins Two WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards

In this story, Divya Talwar intimately follows the inspiring tale of Desraj Jyot Singh, who has been riding an auto for the last 35 years and has been “comfortably” living in it for 24 years. Why? Because if he rents a small room in Mumbai, it would cost him 2,000-3,000 rupees a month and he believes he can use that money to fund his grandchildren’s education.

Desraj’s story is one of struggle, but it is also one of resilience, of strength, of familial ties and of love — all elements which come together to form the heart of real India. And Talwar’s video, shot by Sanjoy Deb and edited by Veeru Krishan Mohan, successfully captures the singular, binding essence of it.



Watch the full video here.