The Quint Wins Two WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
The Quint was announced the winner of two of WAN-IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards 2021, on Tuesday, 28 December. These two prestigious awards are:
Gold for Best Use of Online Video, which was awarded for Divya Talwar’s Life in an Auto: The Inspiring Story of 74-year-old Sole Breadwinner, Desraj Jyot Singh
Silver for Best News Website (or) Mobile Service
Meanwhile, Quintillion Business Media’s business and financial news organisation Bloomberg Quint was awarded a Bronze in the category of Best News Website (or) Mobile Service.
In this story, Divya Talwar intimately follows the inspiring tale of Desraj Jyot Singh, who has been riding an auto for the last 35 years and has been “comfortably” living in it for 24 years. Why? Because if he rents a small room in Mumbai, it would cost him 2,000-3,000 rupees a month and he believes he can use that money to fund his grandchildren’s education.
Desraj’s story is one of struggle, but it is also one of resilience, of strength, of familial ties and of love — all elements which come together to form the heart of real India. And Talwar’s video, shot by Sanjoy Deb and edited by Veeru Krishan Mohan, successfully captures the singular, binding essence of it.
