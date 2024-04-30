The Quint Wins Best News Website (Silver) at the e4m Digione Awards 2024

We are happy to announce that The Quint has won 'Silver' in the Best News Website category at the e4m Digione Best of Internet Awards 2024. The Digione award was given at an event organised by exchange4media in Mumbai on Tuesday, 30 April.

"Launched by exchange4media, India’s largest publisher of online and print publications on advertising, media and marketing, DigiOne are the only awards of its kind and reflect the tremendous growth of online media as a tool of business and everyday lives," according to the official page of the Digione awards.