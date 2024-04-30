The Quint Wins Best News Website (Silver) at the e4m Digione Awards 2024

The Quint Wins Best News Website (Silver) at the e4m Digione Best of Internet Awards 2024
(Photo: The Quint)
We are happy to announce that The Quint has won 'Silver' in the Best News Website category at the e4m Digione Best of Internet Awards 2024. The Digione award was given at an event organised by exchange4media in Mumbai on Tuesday, 30 April.
"Launched by exchange4media, India’s largest publisher of online and print publications on advertising, media and marketing, DigiOne are the only awards of its kind and reflect the tremendous growth of online media as a tool of business and everyday lives," according to the official page of the Digione awards.
The winners of the Digione Best of Internet Awards 2024 are picked by a 15-member jury led by Arvind Gupta, the co-founder and head of the Digital India Foundation. Other categories include 'Video', 'Mobile Sites and Apps', and 'Brand Campaigns'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)