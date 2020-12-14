Ragini Tiwari Opens Up on Her Plan to Remove Farmers’ Protest

“Jai Siya Ram, Jai Janaki, bola jaye (Go ahead and talk)“, this is how self-styled Hindutva leader 48-year-old Ragini Tiwari, who is also known by the name Janaki, introduced herself while speaking to The Quint from Bihar after her video where she threatened to end the ongoing farmers protests went viral on the night of 12 December.

In the video she can be heard saying, “If by 16th (December), farmer protests are not removed, then on 17th (December) there will again be a Jafrabad and Ragini Tiwari will herself empty roads.” Jafrabad is a highly controversial reference as this was the epicentre of violence where Tiwari was seen active during the February 2020 violence in Delhi, between Hindus and Muslims. The violence raged for days claiming the lives of at least 53 people and destroying property worth crores.