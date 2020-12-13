Ragini Tiwari Threatens to End Farmers’ Protest With Violence 

Ragini Tiwari alias Janki Behen, a self-proclaimed Hindutva leader, has openly threatened to end the ongoing farmers’ protest with violence similar to the communal riots in Delhi’s Jaffrabad in February. In a video, which has now gone viral, she insinuates that if the government doesn’t stop the protests by 16 December, she will do so herself.
Her video has resulted in outrage on Twitter, with many tweeting to the District Commission of Police, North East Delhi, to take cognisance of the open threat. The DCP, North East responded on Sunday, 13 December, saying that they have directed the SHO of Jaffrabad to take cognisance of the matter and investigate Ragini Tiwari’s threat of violence.
The tweet said, “SHO/Jafrabad has been directed to take necessary action”.
Tiwari, in her video, mentions the farmers’ demands of asking to free political prisoners such as 'Umar Khalid’ and ‘Sharjeel Imam,’ whom she calls traitors to the country. She also says that the ‘Chatt Puja’ was stopped citing coronavirus but the farmers’ protest is still going on despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. She then goes on to say that she cannot be silent and non-violent like Mahatma Gandhi.
On 23 February 2020, in the days leading to the communal northeast Delhi violence, Tiwari was seen giving incendiary speeches. In less than a day, a video of her allegedly participating in stone pelting was shared with the Delhi Home Department for further investigation.
In a video that had gone viral on social media, Tiwari said on a Facebook live near Maujpur on 23 February 2020, less than a day before communal violence erupted northeast Delhi, in Hindi that, “Enough attacks on Hinduism. We won't tolerate such attacks anymore. Hindus, come out. Die or kill. Rest shall be seen later. If your blood hasn't boiled even now, it's not blood but it is water.”
The Delhi Home Department received a video on 7 October shot by journalist Farhan Yahiya, where Tiwari is seen engaging in altercation with security personnel on 23 February at Maujpur, after which she is allegedly seen throwing a brick towards rioters, reported The Indian Express.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
