Ragini Tiwari Threatens to End Farmers’ Protest With Violence 

Ragini Tiwari alias Janki Behen, a self-proclaimed Hindutva leader, has openly threatened to end the ongoing farmers’ protest with violence similar to the communal riots in Delhi’s Jaffrabad in February. In a video, which has now gone viral, she insinuates that if the government doesn’t stop the protests by 16 December, she will do so herself.

Her video has resulted in outrage on Twitter, with many tweeting to the District Commission of Police, North East Delhi, to take cognisance of the open threat. The DCP, North East responded on Sunday, 13 December, saying that they have directed the SHO of Jaffrabad to take cognisance of the matter and investigate Ragini Tiwari’s threat of violence.

The tweet said, “SHO/Jafrabad has been directed to take necessary action”.