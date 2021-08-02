Israel Embassy Blast: NIA Takes Over Probe From Delhi Police, Re-Registers Case

In June, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Central Intelligence Agency, had arrested four students from Kargil in relation to the case.

On 15 June, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any information on the two suspects involved in the bomb blast. It had also issued the photographs and videos of the alleged suspects seen in the CCTV video footage captured outside the embassy.

NIA had also released email IDs and phone numbers of the suspects, along with the photographs and videos of the duo captured from outside the Israeli embassy in the national capital.

The statement read, "Any information leading to identification and arrest of these individuals will be rewarded with cash of Rs. 10,00,000/- each."

(With inputs from ANI)