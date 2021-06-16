Blast Near Israel Embassy: NIA Releases CCTV Video of 2 Suspects 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 15 June, released CCTV footage of two men suspected to be involved in a blast near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi in January. A reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the suspects was also announced by the agency.

In an official statement, the agency said that it was seeking help to identify two individuals who seem to be roaming near the spot on the day of the attack.