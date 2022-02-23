Who Was Anish Khan, the Youth Whose Death Has Sparked Protests in Kolkata?

An audio clip of the conversation between police personnel from the Amta PS and Salem Khan have gone viral where he is heard complaining about his son’s death and requesting the police to come over at the soonest. The police personnel on the other side says that he has no idea about the incident, and that the patrol car is on the other side of the town at the time of calling and will reach their house when possible. He further asks Salem to visit the police station to file an FIR and take his son to the hospital.