Top LeT Commander Among 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist commander was among two terrorists killed during an encounter with security forces at Check Sadiq area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday, 19 July.
Police said that Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, who was a top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT and active since 2017, was killed on Sunday.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Hindustan Times reported that the operation is still in progress, quoting a senior police officer.
IG Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the police and security forces for carrying out the operation.
(With inputs from IANS and Hindustan Times.)
